Sylvania food pantry in need of donations | How you can help

Sylvania Area Family Services has seen a 41% increase in families in need.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Many families have been struggling financially since the pandemic.

Sylvania Area Family Services has noticed a 41% increase for families in need.

Currently, the organization is looking for donations — from hygiene products to non-perishable foods.

Usually, Sylvania Area Family Services only serves Sylvania-area residents. But, because of the needs the community is facing, services have opened up to any Lucas County resident.

In order to receive help, people just need to show ID or other proof of Lucas County residency.

Some specific items needed by Sylvania Area Family Services are:

Hygiene products

Nonperishable foods

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Peanut butter

Cereal

Frozen meat

Diapers

Menstrual products

Deodorant

Rice/pasta

Canned veggies

Toothpaste/toothbrush

People can also donate their time to the organization. Volunteers help sort donations and pack bags for incoming families.

Donations can be dropped off at 5440 Marshall Rd. off any donations to 5440 Marshall Road.