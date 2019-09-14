TOLEDO, Ohio — Be good to each other; it's a simple phrase, with big meaning for those at St. John's Jesuit High School.

That phrase is the motto of a teacher and coach, a man who lives what he preaches.

Friday's can be long days for Butch Welling. He’s up early to teach theology and up late for Titan football.

"I'm the grandfather for these kids, age wise, probably great grandfather," Butch Welling said.

wtol

While he jokes, he's been a part of St. John's for 43 years; as a brother, teacher, coach and now equipment manger.

"I don't know if we picked this place as much as we were picked for this place,” Welling said. “I firmly believe God asked me to be here for all these years and he's not one I am going to say no to."

After years of coaching, Mr. Welling noticed a new path as equipment manager. He's done it with the support of his family for years alongside his son on the sidelines and teaching the next generation, too. Friday, he had two shadows, one just five years old. He was showing them how to protect the players.

Mr. Welling training the younger generation

wtol

"It's probably so important it's not a job," Welling said.

Every Friday he goes from teaching to fixing equipment almost immediately without a break and without complaint. It's a job he loves.

"These are my kids you know,” Welling said. “They don't have to be by blood, but sometimes, it feels like they are.."

That's why he invests so much time into them, teaching them to be kind, or as he says, “be good to each other.”

Mr. Welling repeats this phrase at the end of every one of his classes. It’s inscribed on his name plate and students have even made shirts to remember it. The motto has stuck for a simple reason according to Mr. Welling, it’s what we need.

"It's just a reminder that not only here in this brotherhood should we be good to each other, but carry it outside that door,” Welling said. “As you're going out that door, I am saying, 'Be good to each other.' In fact, they don't leave the desk until I say that, it's a reminder carry us; carry St. Johns with you everywhere you go."

It’s a good lesson and reminder for us all.

RELATED: Week 1 highlights for high school football

RELATED: High school football previews: Start Spartans