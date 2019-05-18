TOLEDO, Ohio — Special Olympic athletes competed in West Toledo Friday.

They were out at Start High School.

This is the sixth year Toledo Public Schools has hosted the event.

On Friday, it was all track and field events. There were even two special visitors: Muddy and Muddona stopped by!

Leaders said this was very important for the kids.

"It's a nice chance for typically developing children to interact with kids that have challenges and support them and watch them be successful," said transformation leader Amy Allen.

TPS students can start training for Special Olympics as kindergartners.

Kids 8 and older are eligible to compete in as many sports as they trained for.