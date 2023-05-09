Race for life: Childhood cancer survivor finds purpose in running as St. Jude Hero

Triumph over cancer at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital has one teen racing to raise awareness and defeat childhood cancer. Meet Tyler.

TOLEDO, Ohio — For 16-year-old Tyler, running now is about reaching the finish line.

Competing in track and field in high school serves as a passion and a purpose. But at the young age of six, life unexpectedly changed and Tyler was in the race for his life.

“All of a sudden, he wasn’t that normal 6-year-old anymore," Tyler's mom, Michelle, said. "He started falling asleep in class, having extreme arm and leg pains, night sweats and just not himself.”

Michelle was told several times it was normal growing pains until it got much worse. Instinct kicked in and Michelle took Tyler directly to the local children’s hospital where testing began immediately.

The diagnosis was devastating. “Our doctor came in and said we are pretty sure it is ALL, which is acute lymphoblastic leukemia and it is heartbreaking," Michelle said. "We didn't know what to expect, and what we were dealing with. Then he proceeds to tell us that his treatment is going to be two and a half to three years.”

The West family is from the Memphis area. They knew cancer and of St. Jude and the hope it brings. Just the year before Tyler’s diagnosis, Michelle’s 9-year-old niece was treated and cured of pediatric melanoma at St. Jude.

With cancer striking again, the choice to go to St. Jude was clear.

Under the care of the world’s leading doctors at St. Jude, Michelle was told treatment for Tyler would begin quickly.

“Chemotherapy started immediately. He needed blood. He needed platelets. You are kind of spinning. I remember Dr. Pui Leaving the room and one of the nurses came in and she said 'do you know anything about him (Dr. Pui)?' and I said 'no I don't,'" Michelle recalled. " (She told me) 'Well, he is the number one leading researcher in the world for leukemia.' At that moment, I knew in my heart everything was going to be okay.”

Fears quickly eased and the weight of the financial burden lifted, the diagnosis was a bit lighter thanks to St. Jude.

Never does a child or family ever pay a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Tyler’s treatment would have cost upward of $1 million.

Tyler's family never received a bill from his treatment, which lasted over two and a half years.

Additionally, research, treatment protocols and clinical breakthroughs at St. Jude are always freely shared with one goal, to defeat childhood cancer.

This is part of the reason the family has seen a victory over cancer not once, but twice.

The road wasn’t easy.

“Tyler had around 1,200 doses of chemotherapy. He has had so many steroids, close to two years of steroids off and on," Michelle said.

"He has had platelets, blood, transfusions, broken bones, occupational therapy, physical therapy, all of these things that have happened to his body," Michelle said. "His body has been through a lot. But at the end of the day we have him.”

Tyler’s initial diagnosis came on Feb. 4, which is St. Jude Founders Day. It serves as a special connection to St. Jude's founder and Toledo native, Danny Thomas.

Michelle owes her life to the Toledo native and his bold mission. "Without him, my family would not be whole," Michelle said. "I wouldn't have Tyler and I wouldn't have my niece and my life would be so different. I'm thankful and I feel very blessed.”

Now cured of cancer, Tyler uses his strength, proof that cancer is just an obstacle and can be defeated to run as a St. Jude Hero.

Tyler has completed four half-marathons as a St. Jude Hero and plans to run his first marathon this year.

Tyler’s team has raised over $550,000 and counting to support the mission of St. Jude.

Every dollar matters, working toward the goal that no child should die in the dawn of life.

Michelle firmly believes in this mission.

“For us, it is about spreading awareness and telling people that every single dollar matters. Because without that money that is raised, the research does not continue, medications aren't getting explored, new treatments are not happening," Michelle said. "St. Jude is so unique because they share everything freely and globally. So it is not just about the kids here at St. Jude in Memphis, it is about the kids all across the globe.”

The Toledo St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is ambitiously working to raise $2 million dollars to continue to support this mission. Your help is vital in achieving the dream of Danny Thomas and saving all kids from cancer.

Watch WTOL 11 News and FOX36 on May 11 beginning at 5 a.m. to find out how you can win this year's Toledo St. Jude Dream Home.

