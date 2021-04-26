COMING SOON: Reserve your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream Home, a brand-new car and other great prizes!

Tickets become available May 13 at 5 a.m. You can also visit during open houses this summer to register for free for a chance at a $10,000 La-Z-Boy shopping spree.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A brand-new home in Perrysburg could be yours for the cost of a $100 ticket that helps to further the mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital - that the hospital started by Toledo's own Danny Thomas continues to give world-class care to children with cancer at no cost to their families.

In addition to the home built by Buckeye Real Estate Group, ticketholders have a chance to win a brand-new 2021 Honda Civic, courtesy of Jim White Honda, if you reserve your ticket by July 15.

And the prizes don't stop there! The giveaway in August also features a $5,000 VISA gift card courtesy of NFM Lending for those who reserve their tickets the day they become available - May 13.

Other early bird prizes - available to those who reserve tickets by June 10 - will be revealed soon.

Anyone who visits the home during one of the open houses can register for free for a chance to win a $10,000 shopping spree at La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries.

Don't delay when tickets become available on May 13 at 5 a.m. - last year, tickets sold out in just 13 days.

Open House Dates:

July 17: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

July 18: noon-5 p.m.

July 24: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

July 25: noon-5 p.m.

July 31: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

August 1: noon-5 p.m.

August 7: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

August 8: noon-5 p.m.

This year, the house is located in Perrysburg at Coventry Pointe subdivision and it is once again being constructed by Mike White and Buckeye Real Estate Group.

The new subdivision is just minutes from Levis Commons, I-75 and I-475, a short walk from Perrysburg High School, and a few minutes walk from Rivercrest Park. This subdivision is located off Fort Meigs Road, just north of Five Point Road.

The St. Jude Dream Home, 1009 Stoneleigh Road, has an estimated value of $390,000.

House features:

4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths

Estimated 2,552 square feet

2-story Foyer

Full stone front exterior

First-floor office

Mudroom with custom built-in lockers

Bosch built-in coffee maker

Custom tiled shower in master bath

Second-floor laundry

2-story family room w/ full stone fireplace

Full basement

Extra garage storage









