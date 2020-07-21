St. Jude Dream Home giveaway is Aug. 13, but first: Virtual tours!

Coming Thursday, you can get a look inside the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home being built by Buckeye Real Estate Group and then register to win a $10,000 La-Z-Boy spree!

TOLEDO, Ohio — With your generous help, we sold out of St. Jude Dream Home tickets in record time, raising more than $1,000,000 for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Everyone here at WTOL 11 and at St. Jude is so appreciative of what you've been able to do!

But just wait - there is more excitement happening starting this Thursday. You'll be able to experience a virtual tour of the house online starting at 5 p.m., and after that enter to win a $10,000 La-Z-Boy shopping spree!

Watch this space for the link and it will also be sent out via our free app, which you can download here on a mobile phone: https://interactive.wtol.com/appredirect/

Also on Thursday, you can watch as the amazing house that was built at zero cost by Buckeye Real Estate Group is shown off throughout the day on WTOL 11. La-Z-Boy will be staging the home with furniture and we will broadcast live at the house starting at 5 a.m. Be among the first to take a look at the house that will be given away live on Aug. 13.

St. Jude is not conducting in-person open houses at any of its dream homes this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, you will be able to experience a virtual walk-through of the home from the comfort of YOUR home!

Anyone interested in winning the La-Z-Boy shopping spree will need to watch the video first, which becomes available at 5 p.m., and then you can enter to win!

And even though tickets are sold out, you can still donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital! Visit https://www.stjude.org/ to help ensure no family ever has a bill for their child's care at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

On Aug. 13, one lucky ticket buyer will win the brand-new house built by Buckeye Real Estate Group valued at approximately $400,000!

This year’s house is built by Buckeye Real Estate Group and is located in the Quarry Ridge Subdivision in Sylvania. The 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house features a full stone fireplace, full basement, first-floor laundry, walk-in pantry, wet bar, and tiled shower in master bath, as well as a soaking tub.

This is a brand new house built in the Quarry Ridge Subdivision, which is the newest development in Sylvania. It features 168 lots with both single-family homes and villas, a pond, a connection to Pacesetter Park and many nearby walking trails. We have watched it be built from the ground up and now one lucky viewer will be its first owner!