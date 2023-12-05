St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2023: Fewer than 2,000 tickets remain, reserve now for your chance to win

Have you reserved your tickets? Don't wait! Tickets for the Toledo St. Jude Dream Home and great prizes are running low. Text JUDE to 419-248-1100 or read for info.

MONCLOVA, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in May 2023 as part of a related story about this year's Toledo St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

A gift card worth thousands, a brand-new car and a $550,000 home may sound like a dream, but it could be very much a reality for only $100.

Your chance to win the St. Jude Dream Home, a brand-new 2023 Honda Civic LX and a $5,000 gift card is going fast. A winner will be drawn for each, but it is possible to win all three with just a single $100 ticket.

Tickets are limited and available online or by phone. You can get your tickets by calling 1-800-831-7061 or visiting stjude.org/give/dream-home/toledo.html.

Don't wait - tickets are going faster than ever with under 2,000 left as of Wednesday.

The 2023 Toledo St. Jude Dream Home is located in the Blystone Valley subdivision in Monclova Township. By popular request, it is the first ranch-style Dream Home for the Toledo giveaway.

The home is valued at $550,000 and made possible by Buckeye Real Estate and overwhelming community support. It is a zero-cost build, meaning all money raised from the giveaway will go directly to supporting the mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Other prizes include a brand-new 2023 Honda Civic LX from Jim White Honda and a $5,000 gift card courtesy of Midland Title.

For a look at everything the St. Jude Dream Home has to offer and how your $100 ticket can change the lives of children with cancer, watch WTOL 11 starting at 5 a.m. on June 22.

If you can't tune in, you can still check out this year's Toledo St. Jude Dream Home. Open-house tours begin July 15, regardless of ticket availability. During the open houses, anyone who visits can register to win a $10,000 La-Z-Boy shopping spree. Registration is free and the La-Z-Boy prize is only available to visitors who register during an open house.

More information on tours and everything you need to know is right here in the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway section on our website.