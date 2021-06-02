THANK YOU! St. Jude Dream Home tickets are SOLD OUT

The drawing for the Dream Home, the new car and many more prizes is set for Aug. 12. Open houses are expected to take place this summer.

TOLEDO, Ohio — You have done it AGAIN, Toledo-area community: Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home are sold out and your generosity is making it possible for all families at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to receive care at no cost to them as well as furthering life-changing cancer research.

A total of $1.6 million has been raised thanks to YOU.

So, what comes next? The drawing to give away the brand-new home in Perrysburg, built by Buckeye Real Estate Group, as well as the new 2021 Honda Civic provided by Jim White Honda, a $5,000 VISA gift card courtesy of NFM Lending and other early bird prizes is Aug. 12.

Anyone who visits the home during one of the open houses (still being planned; dates to come) this summer also can register for free for a chance to win a $10,000 shopping spree at La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries.