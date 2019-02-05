TOLEDO, Ohio — In one week, you have the chance to reserve your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home - and lots of other prizes - all while making sure no family ever receives a bill for their child's care.

Last year's campaign officially raised more than $1 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, thanks to your ticket purchases. This year, we hope to do even more.

Life-saving care and research is found at St. Jude in Memphis, Tenn. The hospital, founded by Toledo son Danny Thomas, opens its arms to families worldwide, and families never receive a single bill for food, housing or medical treatment.

In addition to the Dream Home, which is being build by Buckeye Real Estate Group on Bentley Drive in Perrysburg, there are many other great prizes you could win.

Official prize list

Tickets on Sale Prize

His and hers prize pack:

A 14k rose gold and white gold diamond pendant – round pink sapphire and diamond – custom made, valued at $3,500, donated by Eli Antypas Jewelers;

Baseball Suite including 12 tickets for the 2020 Mud Hens season, valued at $1,000, provided by Louisville Title Company. Eligible if you get your tickets by May 16.

Early Bird Prize:

Lion’s Den Playset valued at $2,899 provided by Playground World. Eligible if you get your tickets by June 27.

Bonus Prize:

Flowers for a year, valued at $1,200, provided by Bartz Viviano Flowers and Gifts; a Ground Service gift card valued at $1,000. Eligible if you get your tickets by July 18.

