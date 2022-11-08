'One lucky ticket. One winning ticket': St. Jude Dream Home winners share their excitement

Susan Fandrey bought just one ticket on the first day of sales. She says it hasn't set in yet.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — On Thursday, WTOL announced the winner of this year's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Susan Fandrey from Whitehouse's name was called to receive the $550,000 home. Hearing her name on TV just didn't seem real.

"Unbelievable," Fandrey's husband said. "We were actually watching the news when they drew the name. I heard 'Susan' and I went 'there's a chance' and they go 'Susan Fandrey'."

Rick shouted with joy.

"I go 'Sue, you won!'" he said.

Fandrey couldn't believe it.

"It's like pinch me, this is unreal," Susan said.

Fandrey bought just one ticket on the first day they went on sale.

"I did buy one ticket," Fandrey said. "One lucky ticket. One winning ticket."

Fandrey and her husband made their way over to the home soon after they got the call. The two got a big welcome inside their new property, complete with confetti. They also met the home's developers.

For Susan and Rick, this home holds a special meaning. St. Jude Children's research hospital treats kids dealing with cancer. It's a situation the two are all too familiar with.

"Back in 2001, we found out our [then] 21-year old son had cancer," Susan said. "The whole family goes through that journey."

The Fandrey's son Scott eventually beat cancer, and is now working in the medical technology field. The Fandreys were given a home by the hospital they loved giving to.

Susan said she believes in the promise of St. Jude. They said it probably won't feel real for awhile.

"It has to sink in yet. It still hasn't sunken. It's beautiful. This house is gorgeous," Rick said.

"We feel like we're just touring it still," Susan said.

Other winners included Bonnie Quinn, a Sylvania Schools bus driver, whose name was called to win the 2022 Honda Civic. Quinn said she would take her grandkids for a joy ride and some ice cream.

"I had so many phone calls, I need to go and find out it's really me. I wasn't sure," Quinn said, describing the moment she was selected.

The annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway raised $2 million dollars for St. Jude's, more than any other year WTOL 11 has participated in the fundraiser.

