TOLEDO, Ohio — We're so excited to once again be a part of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway campaign, and this year the event is going to be bigger and better than ever - with your help.
Last year, you helped us raise $1 MILLION for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to ensure the hospital started by Toledo's own Danny Thomas continues to give world-class care to children with cancer at no cost to their families.
This year, the St. Jude Dream Home is located in Sylvania Township in the new Quarry Ridge subdivision and it is once again being constructed by Mike White and Buckeye Real Estate Group.
And BIG news this year: You could also win a brand-new car with your ticket reservation! Jim White Honda is providing you with the chance to win a 2020 Honda Fit, worth nearly $17,500! This is a new, 5-door, Honda Fit LX that has automatic transmission and is red with black interior.
Tickets can be reserved starting May 14 for $100 each. The giveaway will be Aug. 13, live on WTOL 11 and FOX36.
Key sponsors include: Buckeye Real Estate Group, WTOL 11, FOX36 WUPW, La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries of Toledo, The Danberry Company, Directions Credit Union, Mossing Spas & Moore, Playground World, Durocher’s, and national sponsors Brizo, Shaw Floors, Trane and Bosch.
DIRECTIONS TO DREAM HOME
- Go west on Brint past Centennial.
- Quarry Ridge is the first new subdivision road on the right past the Quarry Ridge bike trail, across the from park
- The road dead ends into the Dream Home. Look for the big sign St. Jude sign
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This year's home is a brand-new floor plan, created by Lori LaPoint at LaPoint Design. It features four bedrooms, a first-floor laundry, a two-story great room, a sunroom, spacious kitchen with large island, wet bar, garage storage space area, two-story entryway, custom-built lockers, and nearly 2,800 square feet of living space!
RELATED: Ground is broken for 2020 St. Jude Dream Home; reserve your tickets starting May 14
RELATED: St. Jude Dream Home campaign brings hope to more than just patients