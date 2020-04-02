WATERVILLE, Ohio — We're so excited to once again be a part of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway campaign, and this year the event is going to be bigger and better than ever - with your help.

Last year, you helped us raise $1 MILLION for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to ensure the hospital started by Toledo's own Danny Thomas continues to give world-class care to children with cancer at no cost to their families.

The groundbreaking for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home takes place Wednesday morning. This year, the house is located in Sylvania in the new Quarry Ridge subdivision and it is once again being constructed by Mike White and Buckeye Real Estate Group.

This year's home is a brand-new floor plan, created by Lori LaPoint at LaPoint Design. It features four bedrooms, a first-floor laundry, a two-story great room, a sunroom, spacious kitchen with large island, wet bar, garage storage space area, two-story entryway, custom built lockers, and nearly 2,800 square feet of living space!

Tickets can be reserved starting May 14 for $100 each. The giveaway will be Aug. 13, live on WTOL 11 and FOX36. The house will be open to the public beginning with the Grand Opening on July 18 and will occur every weekend through Aug. 9.

Key sponsors include: Buckeye Real Estate Group, WTOL 11, FOX36 WUPW, La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries of Toledo, The Danberry Company, Directions Credit Union, Mossing Spas & Moore, Playground World, Durocher’s, and national sponsors Brizo, Shaw Floors, Trane and Bosch.

WOTL

RELATED: St. Jude Dream Home campaign brings hope to more than just patients

RELATED: Dreams come true for local family after winning 2019 St. Jude Dream Home

RELATED: Congratulations, Donna Warner of Sylvania you won the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home!

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food - because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened 50 years ago. St. Jude is working to drive the overall survival rate for childhood cancer to 90 percent, and we won’t stop until no child dies from cancer.

St. Jude has a rich history in the city of Toledo. Danny Thomas, Founder of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital was raised in Toledo, Ohio and attended the University of Toledo.