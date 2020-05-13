TOLEDO, Ohio — Tickets are officially on sale NOW for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Tickets are $100 and can be reserved by calling 800-831-7061 or by visiting www.dreamhome.org

A limited amount of tickets will be sold. In just a few months, one lucky ticket buyer will win a brand-new house built by Buckeye Real Estate Group valued at approximately $400,000!

For just $100, you can help save the life of a child with cancer and also have the chance to win a brand new house, as well as other great prizes, including a brand-new car, from Jim White Honda!

RESERVE YOUR TICKET BY CALLING 800-831-7061 OR VISIT www.dreamhome.org

This year’s house is built by Buckeye Real Estate Group and is located in the Quarry Ridge Subdivision in Sylvania. The 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house features a full stone fireplace, full basement, first-floor laundry, walk-in pantry, wet bar, and tiled shower in master bath, as well as a soaking tub.

This is a brand new house built in the Quarry Ridge Subdivision, which is the newest development in Sylvania. It features 168 lots with both single-family homes and villas, a pond, a connection to Pacesetter Park and many nearby walking trails. We have watched it be built from the ground up and now one lucky viewer will be its first owner!

What other prizes can I win?

Every $100 ticket purchase provides the opportunity to win the house and/or a secondary prize valued at $1,000 or more. These prizes include:

Tickets on Sale Prize Deadline: May 14, 2020

Something for everyone package including a Sony 4K Smart OLED TV and custom diamond and tanzanite pendant, courtesy of Design Entertainment and Eli Antypas.

Early Bird Prize Deadline: June 11, 2020

Backyard upgrade including Weber SmokeFire pellet grill, Bullfrog hot tub, and Lion’s Den outdoor playset, courtesy of Durocher’s, Mossing Spas & More and Playground World.

Bonus Prize Deadline: July 16, 2020

2020 Honda Fit LX , courtesy of Jim White Honda.

Register free at the virtual Open Houses for a chance to win a $10,000 shopping spree at La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries. More information to come on this, as we work out the social-distancing logistics!

House Features

Address: 8734 Howe Lane, Sylvania, OH 43560

Over 2,700 sq. ft. of living space

4 beds, 2½ baths

2-story great room

Large island kitchen opening up to great room

Walk-in pantry and wet bar

Sunroom

Full basement

First-floor laundry

Full stone fireplace

Tiled shower in master bath as well as a soaking tub

About Quarry Ridge Subdivision

Newest development in Sylvania

168 lots with both single-family homes and villas

Great outdoor spaces including a pond, a connection to Pacesetter Park and nearby walking trails

About Buckeye Real Estate Group

Buckeye Real Estate Group has been building in the Toledo area since 1994.

Has employed hundreds of local people to construct their homes and neighborhoods

Has hired trade partners and suppliers who have given freely and without hesitation to construct the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home, as well as the previous two homes, and have shown remarkable dedication during these unprecedented times when business may be impacted

The 2020 St. Jude Dream Home is a Zero Dollar Build, meaning sponsors have donated to offset the cost of building the home. The generous supporters include:

Midland Title and Escrow, LTD

Danberry Realtors

Directions Credit Union

Dave and Dianne Jaeger

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital