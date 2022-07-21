We have sold out of tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home!

The drawing for the Dream Home, the new car and many more prizes is set for Aug. 11. Open houses continue through Aug. 7.

TOLEDO, Ohio — You have done it again, Toledo-area community! Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home are sold out and your generosity is making it possible for all families at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to receive care at no cost to them as well as furthering life-changing cancer research.

A total of $2 million has been raised thanks to our community.

So, what comes next? The drawing to give away the brand-new home in the Quarry Ridge subdivision of Sylvania Township, built by Buckeye Real Estate Group, along with a 2022 Honda Civic LX provided by Jim White Honda, will be Aug. 11.

Anyone who visits the home during one of the open houses this summer also can register for free for a chance to win a $10,000 shopping spree at La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

The home at 8829 Birchfield Road will be available for open house tours at the following times:

July 23: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

July 24: Noon-5 p.m.

July 30: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

July 31: Noon-5 p.m.

Aug. 6: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Aug. 7: Noon-5 p.m

Thank you so much for helping us to further the mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital - that the hospital started by Toledo's own Danny Thomas continues to give world-class care to children with cancer at no cost to their families and that no child dies in the dawn of life.

Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent when the hospital opened in 1962 to more than 80 percent today.

St. Jude freely shares its medical breakthroughs so that doctors and scientists around the globe can use the knowledge to save more children.

The hospital has treated children from all 50 states and countries around the world. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.