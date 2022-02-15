Ground broken for 2022 St. Jude Dream Home in Sylvania

Tickets become available in May for this year's St. Jude Dream Home, built by Buckeye Real Estate Group.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — SYLVANIA, Ohio — It's time once again to launch the annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway campaign, and this year the event is going to be bigger and better than ever - with your help.

Last year, the region helped us raise $1.6 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis to support the hospital started by Toledo native Danny Thomas.

Each year, WTOL 11's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway helps make possible the hospital's mission of giving world-class care to children with cancer at no cost to their families.

Tickets become available in May and we'll bring you all the details on how to reserve your chance to win.

Tuesday marks the ceremonial groundbreaking for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home. This year, the house is in Sylvania's Quarry Ridge subdivision and it is once again being constructed by Mike White and Buckeye Real Estate Group.

Also this year, Jim White Honda has provided a brand-new Honda Civic that will also be given away as part of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home campaign.

About the house

This year's St. Jude Dream Home is valued at $550,000 and has five bedrooms, three and a half baths, filling out 2,870 square feet of living space. The house features a covered rear porch, mom's nook, custom tiled shower and a maintenance-free exterior with Owens Corning 30-year shingles.

The large kitchen with an island, quartz countertops and a custom tiled backsplash is complete with stainless Bosch appliances.

And that garage would have plenty of room for the brand-new Honda Civic that's provided for the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway by Jim White Honda.

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2022 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8