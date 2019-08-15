PERRYSBURG, Ohio — It's St. Jude Dream Home day, and we are SO EXCITED to give away a home and lots of other great prizes to some lucky people today! You can watch the giveaway of the Dream Home and other prizes starting at 6 p.m.

The first prize winner, however, was drawn at noon. CONGRATULATIONS to Mary Pavlov of Perrysburg, who has won the $10,000 La-Z-Boy $10,000 shopping spree!

More prizes to follow! Stay tuned to WTOL 11 on air, and online for the latest St. Jude Prize winners.

RELATED: Happening today: the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!

RELATED: First Alert Meterologist Chris Vickers accepts 'National Dream Home Campaign of the Year' award from St. Jude

St. Jude