PERRYSBURG, Ohio — We are just days away from the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway day and the house isn't the only prize you can win.

The official giveaway day is Aug. 15 and the drawing will be announced on WTOL.

If you reserved your ticket by May 16, you can win a his and hers prize pack that includes a 14k rose gold and white gold diamond pendant (round pink sapphire and diamond - custom made, valued at $3,500 and donated by Eli Antypas Jewelers) and a baseball suite with 12 tickets for the 2020 Mud Hens season valued at $1,000 provided by Louisville Title Company.

The early bird prize is a Lion's Den playset valued at $2,899 by Playground World and you are eligible to win it if you guaranteed your ticket by June 27.

Lastly, the bonus prize consists of flowers for a year valued at $1,200, provided by Bartz Viviano Flowers and Gifts and a ground service gift card valued at $1,000. You're eligible to score this one if you got your ticket by July 18.

But even if you missed out on reserving your ticket you can still tour the house this weekend. The hours on Saturday are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The home is located at the 102 Bentley Drive in Perrysburg. However, that address is so new, it doesn’t show up on many GPS maps. So instead, use this address to get to the home: 13130 Five Point Road.