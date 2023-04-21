Celebrating floor signing day at the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home

As a tradition, Dream Home builders and friends of St. Jude signed the great room floor Friday, leaving their forever mark ahead of the giveaway May 11.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONCLOVA, Ohio — It was the first of many busy days at the St. Jude Dream Home on Friday.

Volunteers, contractors, subcontractors and construction workers gathered in the spacious great room of this year's St. Jude Dream Home for a ceremonial floor signing.

It's a tradition each year where everyone involved leaves behind a literal mark ahead of the start of the giveaway. While the signatures may not be visible once the home is complete, the impact will be felt through the money raised for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"As a young child having a cancer diagnosis, for the family that's gotta be terrible," Mike White with Buckeye Real Estate said. "So if we can do a little bit and help that cause, we have to."

The ranch-style home is being built in Monclova Township's Blystone Valley by Buckeye Real Estate, with help from the community working together to make this year's Dream Home a reality.

Because of that generosity, the Dream Home is once again a "zero-cost build," meaning that all of the proceeds from this year's giveaway can go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.

The Dream Home is valued at $550,000 and features three bedrooms plus two and a half baths at an estimated 2,400 square feet of space.

"One ticket at a time, right?" White said. "It's wonderful to see the support and generosity. When it comes down to buying tickets, our community is going to step up again."

Stay tuned to WTOL 11 for more information on how to reserve your $100 ticket to win the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home and other great prizes starting May 11.

2023 St. Jude Dream Home | PHOTOS 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12