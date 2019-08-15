PERRYSBURG, Ohio — It's St. Jude Dream Home day, and we are SO EXCITED to give away a home and lots of other great prizes to some lucky people today! You can watch the giveaway of the Dream Home and other prizes starting at 6 p.m.

Annnnd, the winner of the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home is:

Donna Warner of Sylvania

Winners

Tickets on Sale Prize | His and hers prize pack: BARBARA SPILLIS of Whitehouse

Barbara won a 14k rose gold and white gold diamond pendant – round pink sapphire and diamond – custom made, valued at $3,500, donated by Eli Antypas Jewelers AND the Baseball Suite including 12 tickets for the 2020 Mud Hens season, valued at $1,000, provided by Louisville Title Company.

Early Bird Prize | Lion’s Den Playset: ANDREW CONLEE of Toledo

Andrew won the playset, valued at $2,899 provided by Playground World.

Bonus Prize | Flowers for a year and a Ground Service gift card: THOMAS TRUMAN of Curtice

Thomas won the flowers, valued at $1,200, provided by Bartz Viviano Flowers and Gifts and the Ground Service gift card valued at $1,000.

The day's first prize winner, was drawn at noon. MARY PAVLOV of Perrysburg, won the $10,000 La-Z-Boy $10,000 shopping spree!

Thank you all, so much, for helping to raise $1 MILLION for the children and the mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. We could not do this without such a generous community.

RELATED: Happening today: the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!

RELATED: First Alert Meterologist Chris Vickers accepts 'National Dream Home Campaign of the Year' award from St. Jude

St. Jude