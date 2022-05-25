A milestone in the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Construction is nearly complete on this year's home in Sylvania Township. Get your tickets now!

TOWNSHIP OF SYLVANIA, Sylvania —



The St. Jude Dream Home in Sylvania Township is nearly complete and ready for one lucky winner in this year's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

Wednesday marked a milestone in the project when contractors, suppliers and others who have contributed to this year's build left their mark inside the home, signing the subfloor with messages of hope and encouragement.

This year's $550,000 dream home is coming together as a "zero build," meaning that all of the proceeds from this year's giveaway can go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis

Last year, the region helped us raise $1.6 million to support the hospital started by Toledo native Danny Thomas.

To reserve your tickets, call 1-800-831-7061 or visit the St. Jude Dream Home website to reserve online.

About St. Jude

Established out of Danny Thomas' mission to one day ensure that no child should have to die in the dawn of life, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is a pioneer in the treatment of childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent when the hospital opened in 1962 to more than 80 percent today.

St. Jude freely shares its medical breakthroughs so that doctors and scientists around the globe can use the knowledge to save more children.

The hospital has treated children from all 50 states and countries around the world. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.

About the house

This year's St. Jude Dream Home is valued at $550,000 and has five bedrooms, three and a half baths, filling out 2,870 square feet of living space. The house features a covered rear porch, mom's nook, custom tiled shower and a maintenance-free exterior with Owens Corning 30-year shingles.

The large kitchen with an island, quartz countertops and a custom tiled backsplash is complete with stainless Bosch appliances.

And that garage would have plenty of room for the brand-new Honda Civic that's provided for the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway by Jim White Honda.