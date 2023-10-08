Congratulations to the winners of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!

The first winner of the day is Judy Keller from Toledo, who won a $10,000 La-Z-Boy gift card! Watch WTOL 11 News live at 5 p.m. to find out the rest of the winners.

MONCLOVA, Ohio — It takes a community to make the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway a reality, and the community showed up strong yet again. After months of construction, another $2 million raised to support the mission of St. Jude, and hundreds of people visiting during the open house tours, it's time to draw the winning tickets for all of the fantastic prizes this year.

The day kicked off at La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries on Monroe Street at 9 a.m. with a drawing for a $10,000 La-Z-Boy gift card. Visitors were able to enter to win for free during the open house tours at the St. Jude Dream Home. The winner of the shopping spree is Judy Keller of Toledo! Congratulations, Judy!

Watch WTOL 11 News at 5 p.m. when the winning tickets for the remaining prizes will be drawn live on air from the St. Jude Dream Home with WTOL 11 Chief Meteorologist and St. Jude ambassador Chris Vickers and anchor Melissa Andrews.

Tune in to find out the winners of a $2,500 gift card courtesy of S&D Capital, a $5,000 gift card courtesy of Midland Title, a 2023 Honda Civic LX courtesy of Jim White Honda, and of course, the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home.