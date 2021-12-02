Ground being broken today for 2021 St. Jude Dream Home in Perrysburg - This dream home AND a brand new car could be yours!

Tickets become available in May for this year's St. Jude Dream Home, built by Buckeye Real Estate Group.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — We're so excited to once again be a part of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway campaign, and this year the event is going to be bigger and better than ever - with your help.

Last year, you helped us raise $1.3 MILLION for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to ensure the hospital started by Toledo's own Danny Thomas continues to give world-class care to children with cancer at no cost to their families.

Tickets become available in May and we'll bring you all the details on how to reserve your chance to win!

The ceremonial groundbreaking for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home was Friday morning. This year, the house is located in Perrysburg at Coventry Pointe subdivision and it is once again being constructed by Mike White and Buckeye Real Estate Group.

The new subdivision is just minutes from Levis Commons, I-75 and I-475, a short walk from Perrysburg High School, and a few minutes walk from Rivercrest Park. This subdivision is located off Fort Meigs Road, just north of Five Point Road.

ALSO this year, Jim White Honda has provided a brand-new Honda Civic that will also be given away as part of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home campaign!

ABOUT THE HOUSE

This year's St. Jude Dream Home is valued at $390,000 and has four bedrooms, two and a half baths, filling out 2,552 square feet of living space. The house features a full stone front exterior, a two-story foyer and a two-story family room with a full stone fireplace. The lucky winner will also have a first-floor office and a mudroom with custom built-in lockers.

And if you're a java fan, a Bosch built-in coffee maker is part of the kitchen. The new homeowner will also enjoy a custom-tiled shower in the master bathroom as well as a second-floor laundry and a full basement. Perfect for family time as spring and summer hits, the St. Jude Dream Home also has a covered back patio. And, there's extra storage in the garage.