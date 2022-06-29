South Toledo residents meeting to voice concerns, improve the community

Local leaders and police are meeting with the residents in an effort to improve the neighborhood through an open discussion at The Believe Center Thursday evening.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Residents of south Toledo are coming together to meet with local leaders and police and share their concerns about their neighborhood.

The first meeting will be at The Believe Center, off of South Avenue, Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The meeting will discuss an initiative to address quality of life issues.

The meeting's goal is to get officials from the city of Toledo and the Toledo Police Department together to speak with residents about issues, frustrations, and suggestions in south Toledo.

Some expected topics during the meeting will be schools, community and crime.

Dr. Vinvent Riccardi, the assistant director of The Believe Center, said community improvement is a point of pride for residents.

"Proud of the south end, look at what we've got," he said. "We want to make sure everybody else sees what we have, what we want and we're going to be very verbal for what we care for."

Riccardi said the return to in-person events after COVID-19 cases have gone down sets the stage for community conversations like these.

"Let's be realistic here," he said. "We're post-COVID, people can come out now and really do some conversation of what's needed within the community and that's the whole rationale behind this."

