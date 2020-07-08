Showcasing the good in the world with online platform

Do Gooder was created in 2019 and people are taking notice.

Jamie Foltz knows there is good in our world. For 12 years, she worked as a fundraiser at the Ronald McDonald House of Central Ohio.

Located across the street from Nationwide Children’s Hospital, families with sick children in the hospital consider it their home away from home.

“I got to see, every single day, the kindness of strangers,” Foltz said. “People who would show up for volunteer shifts, people who would drop off donations every day just to help people that they had never even met, and it occurred to me that not everybody was so fortunate to get to see that there’s still a lot of good happening in the world.”

It was in that “A-Ha” moment the Do Gooder movement began. Foltz built a print and digital platform to showcase the good in the world.

In the age of the COVID-19 pandemic, heated protests demanding equality, and a tense political atmosphere good, positive, happy stuff is something we all need to see.

“It’s been a very strange time, right? We’re seeing a lot of negativity and I think now, more than ever, people really need to just be uplifted,” Foltz said. “They need the positivity and they don’t need the politics; they don’t need the mean comments. It’s not helping anyone.”

Foltz made her website a source for everything happy. Her team calls it their happy place on the internet for nothing but good. It’s a slogan that’s posted on the homepage of the site.

“It’s a place where you can come, leave your happy stories, share things that are good, write your own, report people or companies or organizations that are doing wonderful things,” she said.

Do Gooder was created in 2019 and people are taking notice. Do Gooder is nominated this year for “Best Startup” in Columbus CEO’s Best of Business Awards.

“I couldn’t even believe it,” Foltz said. “It was super exciting just to see that another incredible publication in town thought of us as beneficial and important.”