Drop off refuse and recycling event on Saturday will have COVID-19 testing, 'Party for the Planet' activities

TOLEDO, Ohio — The next Engage Toledo Drop Off Refuse and Recycling event on Saturday promises to be a party - for both residents and the planet.
Partnering with the Toledo Zoo and Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful, the event on Saturday, Sept. 19 will feature the usual safe disposal of unwanted refuse and recycling items, as well as educational exhibits from the Toledo Zoo about conservation efforts and how those interested can get involved.
Refuse and recycling items will be accepted between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The Toledo Zoo will also host the NW Ohio Damage Prevention Council and Columbia Gas of Ohio for the "Party for the Planet" event. OHIO811 will have their interactive educational trailer on site, providing a chance to learn about the utility lines that run underground, while the council will donate and plant a tree to celebrate Mother Earth.
COVID-19 TESTING
Saturday's event will also be the first to offer COVID-19 testing.
Testing will occur at the adjacent Woodsdale Park, 1226 Woodsdale Ave., between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The testing is offered through a partnership between the Neighborhood Health Association and the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department. Registration will occur on site with no appointment needed.
The three newly-added October events will also offer on site COVID-19 testing.
REFUSE AND RECYCLING ITEMS
For the refuse and recycling portion of the events, a variety of items will be collected for appropriate and safe disposal.
Items that will be accepted for disposal or recycling include electronic waste, a maximum of 10 tires (on or off the rim, no commercial tires allowed), documents, houseware goods, clothing, toys, bulky items and refuse. Latex paint will cost $1 per gallon to discard.
Televisions, CRT monitors and appliances will not be accepted.
REMAINING DATES
The remaining Engage Toledo Drop Off Refuse and Recycling Events will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (with the exception of Saturday's Toledo Zoo drop off event) on the following dates:
- Sept. 19 at the Toledo Zoo, Anthony Wayne Trail parking lot, 2 Hippo Way (this event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with COVID-19 testing at the adjacent Woodsdale Park, 1226 Woodsdale Ave., from 9 a.m. to 1 pm.)
- Sept. 26 at Friendship Park, 2930 131st St.
- Oct. 3 at Martin Luther King, Jr. Academy for Boys/Smith Park, 1300 Forest Ave. (COVID-19 testing site will be in Smith Park parking lot, with access off Fernwood)
- Oct. 10 at Rogers High School, 222 McTigue Dr. (COVID-19 testing site will be at same parking lot)
- Oct. 17 at The Believe Center Inc., 1 Aurora L Gonzalez Dr. (COVID-19 testing site will be on the opposite side of the parking lot from the recycling event)