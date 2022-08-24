1-year-old girl gets VIP experience at Cleveland Library with help of A Special Wish after stem cell transplant

CLEVELAND — A 1-year-old girl had a very special morning in Cleveland.
The Northeast Ohio Chapter of A Special Wish helped the girl, Reese, enjoy a “once-in-a-lifetime experience” as the Rice Branch of the Cleveland Public Library opened early to give her the VIP treatment.
3News streamed some live video of the special moment, which you can watch in a video below.
Reese, who has blindness from a rare genetic bone disease known as malignant osteopetrosis, underwent a stem cell transplant, chemotherapy and 45 days in the hospital.
“Reese is thriving, smiling and ready to enjoy her VIP experience at the Library,” officials said.
A Special Wish works to grant the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses.
