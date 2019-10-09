TOLEDO, Ohio — You can help victims of Hurricane Dorian by sharing the call to replenish the blood supply.

As the American Red Cross works around the clock supporting those impacted by Hurricane Dorian, providing food, shelter and comfort, individuals outside the affected areas are urged to help, by giving blood or platelets.

Hurricane Dorian has forced the closure of blood donation centers and the cancellation of blood drives in its path.

Ahead of the storm, the Red Cross moved blood donations to the most impacted areas, but now those supplies are running low.

In fact, the American Red Cross stocked hospitals in the Southeast before Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the U.S.

Blood cannot be manufactured, and must be given by people like you.

Christina Berning, team supervisor for the American Red Cross of Northwest Ohio explained, "Currently, during the hurricane season, we are reaching out to support American Red Cross down in the southern states. With their demand and their need and their not being able to collect donations, we're asking the community to come together and join to help support that, so all the units collected here could be distributed down there for immediate need."

Just in our area, there are 10 blood drives being held every day, or you can visit the donation center in west Toledo.

Hurricanes can also disrupt blood drives, increasing the need for giving here locally.

Can't give blood? You can also chip in by making a financial donation to support relief efforts.

For more information on how and where you can donate in our community, here's How to help:

Donors of all blood types are urgently needed to ensure a sufficient supply for patients. Type O and B blood donors are especially needed. Make an appointment to donate blood now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Financial donations are also needed and allow the Red Cross to make a difference in the lives of people impacted by Hurricane Dorian. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word DORIAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Financial donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster.

Up-to-date information about how the Red Cross is responding to Hurricane Dorian is available at redcross.org.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 9-30

(ongoing) Toledo Blood Donation Center

3510 Executive Parkway, Toledo

Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Tuesdays, Thursdays: 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Michigan



Monroe County

Lambertville

Sept. 23: 1:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., Lambertville United Methodist, 8165 Douglas Road

Milan

Sept. 25: 1 p.m.-6 p.m., Milan American Legion Post # 268, 44 Wabash St.

Sept. 27: 1 p.m.-6 p.m., Milan Senior and Community Center, 45 Neckel Court

Monroe

Wednesday: 12 p.m.-5 p.m., Monroe Fire Hall, 15331 S. Dixie Hwy

Friday: 1 p.m.-6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church - East, 6272 W. Albain Road

Saturday: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Marys Church, 127 N. Monroe St.

Sept. 23: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Moose Lodge 884, 1320 N. Macomb

Sept. 23: 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., Monroe Free Methodist Church, 3928 E Dunbar Road

Sept. 24: 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital, 718 N. Macomb St.

Sept. 27: 12 p.m.-6 p.m., Detroit Beach Boat Club, 3028 Harborview

Ohio

Lucas County

Maumee

9/20/2019: 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., St. Luke's Hospital, 5901 Monclova Road

Sylvania

Sept. 20: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Kingston Residence, 4125 King

Sept. 21: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5373 South Main St.

Toledo

Sunday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., American Legion Hall, 2020 West Alexis Road

Sept. 25: 12 p.m.-6 p.m., Student Union, 2801 W. Bancroft

Sept. 26: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Horizon Science Academy, 2600 W. Sylvania Avenue

Waterville

Sept. 30: 1 p.m.-7 p.m., Waterville Community Church, 8217 Dutch Road

Lakeside Marblehead

Sept. 28: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Catawba Township Hall, 3307 North West Catawba Road

Oak Harbor

Friday: 12 p.m.-6 p.m., St. John's Lutheran, 122 W. Ottawa

Port Clinton

Thursday: 12 p.m.-6 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 50 N.E. Catawba Road

Sept. 26: 1 p.m.-6 p.m., Port Clinton Elks, 231 Buckeye Boulevard

Bowling Green

Sept. 18: 12 p.m.-6 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 1021 W. Wooster St.

Sept. 19: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Bowling Green State University, Olscamp Hall

North Baltimore

Friday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., North Baltimore American Legion, 539 E. South

Pemberville

Sept. 17: 1 p.m.-7 p.m., Pemberville American Legion, 405 East Front St.

Perrysburg

Tuesday: 1 p.m.-6 p.m., Perrysburg Kroger, 27322 Carronade Drive

Sept. 20: 12 p.m.-6 p.m., Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 East Indiana Ave.

Sept. 24: 2 p.m.-7 p.m., Toth Elementary School, 200 East 7th St.

Portage

Sept. 17: 1 p.m.-6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 301 West Main St.

Rossford

Sept. 22: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Local 8 Union Hall, 807 Lime City Road

Walbridge

Sept. 17: 12 p.m.-6 p.m., St. Jerome's Catholic Church, 300 Warner St.

Sept. 25: 1 p.m.-7 p.m., Mainstreet Church, 5465 Moline-Martin Road

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.