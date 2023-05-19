Recycle old laptops for future students

AIM Ecycling and Genoa Bank are teaming up to offer an easy solution to keep laptops out of landfills and get them into the hands of students.

OHIO, USA — Now through the end of May, you can head over to select Genoa Bank locations to drop off any unused laptops to be refurbished and re-sold for a low price to a student in need this fall.

The EPA has estimated that only 38% of the 3 million tons of E-waste in the U.S. is recycled annually. These electronics, including laptops, contain harmful materials such as cadmium, lead and beryllium.

Such materials can only be seen as trace elements but when they add up in volume, they can pose a significant threat to the environment.

Participating Genoa Bank locations include:

Maumee | 703 Conant St.

Perrysburg | 9920 Old US 20

Sylvania | 5501 Monroe St.

You can drop off your laptop during normal business hours now through May 31. For more information on where to drop off other electronics, click here.