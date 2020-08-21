Puppy Cam Toledo event returns for August, featuring frolicking pups and a whole lot of fun

The Toledo Humane Society has again partnered with Karnik on Black to bring Puppy Cam Toledo to viewers like you. Today, the line-up features four adoptable puppies.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Puppy Cam Toledo was birthed during the pandemic to bring a little stress relief in its purest form - puppies at play.

The Toledo Humane Society once again joins Karnik on Black, located in Monclova, to host four adoptable pups as the stars of the live show. Four cameras will follow the action as the puppies explore Karnik on Black's Puppy Lounge or Outdoor Play Yard.

The August edition of Puppy Cam Toledo begins today and the countdown clock is already ticking until the cute little celebrities make their debut.

Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m, settle down in front of your screen of choice to catch the live stream.

Just like last time, you can pick how you choose to join the fun! The virtual stream will be hosted at PuppyCamToledo.com for those who are stuck at work (we won't tattle) or would prefer to stay home.

Alternatively, you can stop by in-person to Karnik on Black to view the puppies! If you fall in love with one (or two, or all four...) you can even place a pre-adoption hold on the spot, to offer a forever home for a forever friend.

Karnik on Black is a pet care facility offering a wide variety of options for those who already own animals.

Their in-person viewing will be held at their location at 5411 Black Rd, Waterville, OH 43566.

The Toledo Humane Society offers temporary shelter, care and adoption services for all kinds of animals, from dogs to cats and even... pigs!

The non-profit also works to encourage humane treatment of animals and prevent animal cruelty. You can visit the animals currently up for adoption at 827 Illinois Ave, Maumee, OH 43537 or view them online here. Right now you can choose from birds, cats, dogs, bunnies, guinea pigs and even hamsters, if the pups don't steal your heart first.