Public forum to discuss proposal for inclusive playground in Bowling Green

On Monday, the non-profit group Wood County Plays will discuss the proposal, with Carter Park in Bowling Green as the desired location.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Plans are already in the works for the next inclusive playground in northwest Ohio.

Members from Wood County Plays -- including WTOL 11's First Alert meteorologist Ryan Wichman -- will host a public forum Monday to discuss a proposal for the playground to be built at Carter Park in Bowling Green.

The non-profit opened their first inclusive playground in Rotary Community Park in Perrysburg over the summer, with the mission that kids of all abilities should be able to play together safely.

The meeting will be held Monday, Nov. 8 at the First United Methodist Church on 1526 E. Wooster St. at 1:30 p.m.