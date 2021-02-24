Watch Live: ProMedica partnering with Bitwise to open innovation center in Toledo

President and CEO Randy Oostra is among the speakers.

TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica announced Wednesday it is partnering with Bitwise Industries to launch an innovation center in Toledo.

The center will focus on accelerating partnerships, supporting workforce development, and facilitating technology innovation. At the core of the facility's mission will be racial, ethnic, socio-economic, and gender diversity.

“We are extremely pleased to be partnering with Bitwise and to be its first community project outside of California,” said Randy Oostra, president and CEO of ProMedica. “The company has a strong track record, and its mission strongly aligns with ProMedica’s social determinants of health and innovations efforts. We believe this partnership will enable us to build upon our successes and continue the momentum in our community.

"Together, and with the help of other community partners, we expect to elevate the innovation and technology landscape in our region while creating career path opportunities for our underserved populations.”

Bitwise will open a regional office in Toledo and expects to generate hundreds of jobs over time. The company also anticipates expanding job opportunities in the technology workforce it will train.

Bitwise's apprenticeship approach allows people to "earn-while-they-learn," and works to remove financial barriers of traditional education and professional advancement opportunities.