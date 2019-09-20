It is going to be a busy night tonight in downtown Toledo.

Mona Shouser, Director of External Events for ProMedica said, "There's plenty to do in downtown Toledo. It's absolutely amazing what's going on down here this weekend."

Chaka Khan, Miranda Lambert and the Momentum Festival with events blocking down certain streets are all happening on Friday night, of course along with everything that usually keeps downtown busy.

If you're worried about parking, while you might not find a spot right away, just remember there are 6,000 garage and 5,000 surface spots within a couple of blocks.

Shala Logan, Facility Manager for the Lucas County Port Authority who is in charge of keeping order when it comes to parking has some advice for those heading downtown. "Leave early, watch the jams, there is a couple construction projects going on downtown, so read the detour signs. There's a block party going on. which will reroute traffic to get to some of the parking but, we're out, we'll be waving you in and helping out."

As part of the Momentum festival, the official lighting of the Anthony Wayne bridge is also happening Friday night, but if you can't make it out until Saturday, there will still be plenty to keep you busy.

Nathan Mattimoe, Art in Public Places Coordinator for The Arts Commission explained, "Tomorrow is when we kick off our full schedule. We have a full slate of bands on the big stage, we have bands over at the Imagination Station stage along with the Maker's Faire. It's going to be a great day, the weather's going to be beautiful, so we're really excited."

Tonight's Chaka Khan concert is the last ProMedica Concert Series concert this year, but with all the fun had in Promenade Park this summer, next year is already shaping up to be just as enjoyable.

"We have a few surprises that hopefully, by the end of October, we'll be able to give you a sneak preview of a couple of them, we're working on that now," said Shouser.

If you get downtown and still have questions, find one of the many friendly downtown Toledo Ambassadors to help you.