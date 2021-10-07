ProMedica Children's Hospital receives arts and crafts donations to Creating Course fundraiser

The items were donated by members of Cornerstone Community Financial and the local community.

TOLEDO, Ohio — For the sixth year in a row, Cornerstone Community Financial is making sure kids in ProMedica Children's Hospital have everything they need to keep their minds off the tough stuff.



"You know when you're sitting there in a bed, this is what they want to do. They want to color, just keep their mind off things and that's what our goal is, to make them as comfortable," said Vicky Canales-Pratt with Cornerstone.

"They're gonna be very excited and these little plush pillows, I can tell you they're going to go very quickly," said Associate Vice President of ProMedica's Russell J. Ebeid Children's Hospital Danielle Sosko.

She adds, every year, they collect craft and jewelry-making kits, crayons, coloring books and more as part of their Creating Courage fundraiser.

"It makes us feel good that the community wants to help us, that they're thinking about the children that are in the hospital during these difficult times," Sosko said. "We really appreciate it, the kids really appreciate it."

Sosko added that these donations mean more to the kids right now than ever.



"With COVID-19 and other isolation precautions, they can't leave their room a lot of the time," she explained, "so anything we can bring to them, it really lightens up their day."



Soska says ProMedica Children's Hospital is always welcoming donations for the kids. Just call 419-291-4000 to reach out and set something up.