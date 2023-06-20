Crews in Point Place describe work clearing Tornado debris

Residents and cleanup crews describe community efforts to rebuild and support each other after Thursday's tornado.

TOLEDO, Ohio — After an EF-2 tornado swept through Point Place neighborhoods Thursday, residents and city engineers are working together to get back to normal.

"It just came out of nowhere," Point Place resident Nancy Zeleke said. "And after it was gone the sirens went off. I said, 'Well that's kind of funny'."

Zeleke said she saw the tornado spiraling past her window before a tree fell on her home.



"They [city crews] just cleaned it up yesterday. It took all day," Zeleke said. "I have a hole in my roof, so they tarped it up."



Steve Meinen and an equipment mechanic with the Lucas County engineers office said working to clear the tornado damage will take all week.



"We spend most of the day on one street," Meinen said. "Yesterday we were on one block all day."

With a 12-man crew and six trucks, Meinen says they still have yet to scratch the surface of the damage in Point Place. But even with long days of work ahead, he said he's grateful to be in a supportive community.

"It's awesome. People come by with water, hand you water," Meinen said. "We had a guy walk up to us with two 'hot and ready' pizzas. They appreciate us cleaning up."



Zeleke said people from all around came to clear her driveway, but many Point Place residents are still walking around downed power lines and other debris in yards and roadways.

Land Maintenance Crews hope to have trees and debris removed by Tuesday by 7 p.m. On Wednesday, blight crews are expected to arrive to remove house debris, like siding and broken windows.