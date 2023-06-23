Point Place community moral remains high ahead of community jamboree

To help clean up the area and boost the community, an event will take place on Sunday at Friendship Park.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It’s been one week since a tornado struck Point Place in Toledo. While clean up is still underway, the community is coming together in a special way.

After the tornado hit Point Place, the residents were heartbroken to see what happened to their homes, property and even businesses. To help clean up the area and boost the community, an event will take place on Sunday at Friendship Park.

This event is free to the public. Visitors can expect great food, music, vendors and games for both adults and children.

The organizer says the reason for this event is to help the community gain access to help they may need through the vendors that will be there, like lawn care service or home repair. But most importantly to boost morale for the Point Place residence.

"This is a great experience for the kids. I know my two children are still about the twister and it took their tree, but I want to let them know it’s safe to be home now and I want to provide families with a great experience," said Point Place resident and event organizer, Jena Tatro. "I plan on having live music, children activities, food, beverages and a place to hang out and unwind after a crazy week that we’ve had.”

The event is called 'Point Place Twister Jamboree!' It will take place Sunday, June 25, at 5 p.m. at Friendship Park in Toledo.

Priot to the event, the community is coming together for a community clean up.

"Now that the big debris has been taken care of by the city, I think it’s time for us to help pick up any garbage or anything that we can do, knock on doors for the elderly see if we can help clean up their yard” added Tatro.

