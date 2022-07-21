Ohio to consider declaring foxtail barley officially noxious after Perrysburg request

Mayor Mackin received a response from the Ohio Department of Agriculture Thursday morning regarding the foxtail barley problem.

TOLEDO, Ohio — After sending a letter to the Ohio Department of Agriculture Tuesday to get foxtail barley--a weed noxious to people and their pets--on the list of dangerous plants, Perrysburg mayor Thomas Mackin received a response.

According to a letter from the ODA, they are taking into consideration adding Foxtail barley to the noxious weed list, but certain things must happen first.

"For a weed to be added, the proposal must go through the rule-making process defined by the Ohio Revised Code," Dorothy Pelanda, Director of the ODA, said in a letter. "This includes research of the weed, stakeholder review, public comment, and a review of the request by a legislative committee to add the weed."

Mayor Mackin sent the request to the ODA after an impassioned city council meeting during which residents expressed the importance of having the weeds removed for the health and safety of the community.

However, the city of Perrysburg does not have the authority to remove that particular species, as it is not listed as a dangerous or invasive plant in either the Ohio Revised Code or the Ohio Department of Natural Resources' lists. Additionally, it is not "grass growing more than eight inches tall."

Mayor Mackin's letter requested foxtail barley be placed on these lists.