"Parker's Purpose" foundation to celebrate 14 years with reverse raffle charity dinner

TOLEDO, Ohio — In a world full of problems, one local foundation continues to uplift those in need and change lives forever.

"Parker's Purpose," a foundation that gives money to help people in need, is celebrating its 14th anniversary on July 22 when they host the Parker's Purpose reverse raffle charity dinner at Ole Zim's Wagon Shed in Gibsonburg.

The foundation was created in May 2008 as a result of people coming together to help out the family of Parker Inks in their time of need. Inks, a 23 year old resident of Fremont, has muscular dystrophy and was hospitalized for a month in March of the same year with viral pneumonia and a collapsed lung.

"At that time, I think he [Parker] just liked the limelight, the attention, he was just a kid," Patti Inks, Parker's mother, said. "Since then, he has really matured and become of age now that he is 23. He really understands the needs of these individuals.

Fast forward to today, the foundation's purpose is continuing to inspire others, and Inks himself.

"Our mission, that has never changed," Inks said. "As far as how we do it, that has changed quite a bit in some ways. We still do our annual events, but we are always finding ways to improve and that means the world to me. I cannot state how wonderful it has become."

Todd Drusback, head football coach at Rossford High School and president of the Parker's Purpose foundation, says that Inks' drive to help others is amazing to see.

"A lot of people didn't think Parker would be around this long," Drusback said. "For him to spearhead our foundation to help hundreds of families, and our grants are a little over $600,000 given out, it's just amazing. When you are in the grind of things and are trying to help as many families, it's nice to kind of push 'pause' once in awhile, and reflect on what he has been able to accomplish."

For more information about the dinner and other events, visit the foundation's website here.