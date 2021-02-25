Owens Community College offering free dental appointments for kids

Area residents can call to schedule during regular clinic hours.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Owens Community College is offering a free Dental Hygiene Day for kids.

Appointments for the school's annual Give Kids a Smile event filled up within a week. In response, Owens is scheduling free appointments to anyone who could not make the event.

To schedule, area residents should call 567-661-7294 and ask for the Free Dental Hygiene Day for kids. An appointment will be booked during regular dental hygiene clinic hours.