Owens Community College offering free dental appointments for kids

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Owens Community College is offering a free Dental Hygiene Day for kids.
Appointments for the school's annual Give Kids a Smile event filled up within a week. In response, Owens is scheduling free appointments to anyone who could not make the event.
To schedule, area residents should call 567-661-7294 and ask for the Free Dental Hygiene Day for kids. An appointment will be booked during regular dental hygiene clinic hours.
Per CDC guidelines, the clinic is limiting the number of children per day to ensure a safe environment.