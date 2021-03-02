Old West End Festival postponed until June 2022

The OWE Festival Steering Committee has decided to cancel the 49th festival scheduled for June 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Delay the parade - a popular celebration of a vibrant and historic Toledo neighborhood will remain on hiatus for 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic.

The Old West End Festival Steering Committee announced Tuesday that the 49th edition of the Old West End Festival will be delayed until June 2022 due to the ongoing pandemic.

The 2021 festival scheduled for this June was also canceled in 2020.

"We made this decision based on the data available at this time, and with the best interests of our community in mind. Rest assured that we are as disappointed as you, but now is not the time to let our guard down," wrote festival officials on the Old West End Festival Facebook page.

Festival officials are considering a new event for fall 2021 and are taking input, ideas and accepting volunteers to create a fun and safe celebration in the Old West End neighborhood.