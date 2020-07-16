Wooster Green art feature set to be installed July 16

"Our Ties That Bind" was designed by Deedee Morrison and chosen from submitted concepts after nine months of review and response, including input from the public.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — While an inauguration of the Wooster Green gathering place will have to wait, the centerpiece project is set for arrival and installation on July 16.

Designed by Deedee Morrison, the submitted concept marries the extensive history of Bowling Green and the foundation upon which Wood County was built. Eight pillars branch out like tree limbs, each one adorned with a laser-cut word on stainless steel plates that emphasizes the various concepts that have made the area what it is today and what it will continue to be into the future, from "geology" to "community".

The piece is assembled from historic railroad rails and glows at night from the tip of each rail with LED lighting, highlighting the words.