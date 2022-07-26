Our Lady of Perpetual Help rummage sale is this week

The rummage sale runs Wednesday through Friday, with a preview night on Tuesday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — This week Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in south Toledo is holding their annual rummage sale.

The sale starts Wednesday and runs though Friday. However, you can check out a preview of the sale on Tuesday night starting at 5 p.m. The preview night is $5 per person to shop. All of the money raised goes right back to Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

The sale, which runs entirely on volunteers, has clothes, furniture and home décor.

Hours and details for the sale are as follows:

Tuesday, July 26: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 27 - Friday July 29: 9 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 30 - 9 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help is a south Toledo Catholic church located on Central Grove off of the Anthony Wayne Trail.

