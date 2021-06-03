Ottawa Hills superintendent is here to stay | BOE votes to extend Fineske's contract

The board voted unanimously to extend Dr. Adam Fineski's contract for an additional 3 years.

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — The Ottawa Hills school district voted unanimously to extend its superintendent's contract. Dr. Adam Fineske will be the district's leader for another five years, and he said he's thrilled for what's next.

"(I'm) just really excited to be in this community. I'm honored, humbled, grateful; and you know, really excited about the future, just coming out of the pandemic and really being able to move the district forward," Dr. Fineske said.

Fineske has worked in education for 22 years. He started off as a third grade teacher in Sylvania and worked his way up to the district's superintendent. While his kids still go to school there and he loves the community, he knew he couldn't pass up on this opportunity.

"The call kind of came and at the same time it's like, 'Oh jeez, I'm in Sylvania and Sylvania is amazing' and I would always, but this, to come to Ottawa Hills, is a once-in-a-lifetime and it was a neat opportunity," Fineske said.

Looking forward 10 years, Fineske said he still hopes to be running the No. 1 school district in Ohio.