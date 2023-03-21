Ottawa Hills named one of the best places to live in Ohio

Niche.com compiled their rankings based on many factors, including public schools, housing and crime.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Village of Ottawa Hills is one of the best places to live in Ohio, according to a national website that connects people to communities.

Niche.com released its annual "Best places to live" rankings and Ottawa Hills was ranked as the sixth-best in Ohio. The website analyzes many factors to compile rankings, including public schools, housing and crime statistics.

Here is the full report card for the village:

Public schools: A+

Housing: A

Good for families: A+

Jobs: A

Cost of living: B

Outdoor activities: B+

Crime and safety: B+

Nightlife: B

Diversity: B-

Weather: C+

Health and fitness: A

Commute: B

The city synopsis provided by Niche reads:

"Ottawa Hills is a suburb of Toledo with a population of 4,762. Ottawa Hills is in Lucas County and is one of the best places to live in Ohio. Living in Ottawa Hills offers residents a sparse suburban feel and most residents own their homes. In Ottawa Hills there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many young professionals live in Ottawa Hills and residents tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Ottawa Hills are highly rated."

According to the website, the median household income is $165,938. The median home value is $297,700.

Perrysburg was ranked No. 36 in the state and Sylvania was No. 52. For the complete list of best places to live in Ohio, click here.

Niche also ranked Ottawa Hills No. 4 in the state for best places to raise a family.