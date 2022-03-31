'OSU Spidey' finds popularity, purpose while spreading joy and kindness

Phil Re, after graduating from OSU last year, is now a registered nurse at the Wexner Medical Center. But, his bedside manner is something truly unique.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — If you want to get to know someone, talk about what they like.

“I like talking to people,” Phil Re said. “I like meeting new and interesting people.”

After volunteering at a hospital in Cleveland when he was younger, Re says he knew his path.

“So, that’s kind of where my interest in nursing really developed,” he said.

He knew that helping people was his calling. After graduating from The Ohio State University in the spring of last year, he now works at the Wexner Medical Center as an RN.

Helping people. Compassion. Traits that guide his ability to care for others.

“It’s a very vulnerable place and I think just being there for someone, especially at nighttime when I work, family’s asleep…family isn’t there…just kind of being there and listening to people is pretty rewarding,” Re said.

He doesn’t credit himself. He claims he’s a dime a dozen with so many other nurses, doctors and staff doing so much more in his eyes.

But, what separates Re perhaps from everyone else is that little thing called bedside manner.

Re has been known to dress up in his Spider-Man costume, both across campus and at the Wexner. It was a Halloween costume that found new life with social media and found itself being taken out more days of the year than just Oct. 31.

“I was like, yeah, wouldn’t it be funny if I made an Instagram page for this and, like, OSU Spidey became this thing,” he said. The campus friendly Spider-Man.”

And that’s exactly what he does.

He pops up around campus holding umbrellas for passerbys and swinging into The Shoe and the Wexner while spreading that ray of positivity.

“I guess to quote Aunt May, ‘If you can help one person, you help everyone’,” he said.

If you want to get to know someone, talk about what they like. Words from Re that we all could live by.