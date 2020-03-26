TOLEDO, Ohio — The oldest community celebration in Toledo has been canceled for 2020 due to concerns over the coronavirus. In an update on their website, those in charge of the Old West End Festival announced their decision with a heavy heart, adding that they are acting in the best interest of the community to comply with recent restrictions and social distancing.

The festival was set to take place the first weekend in June and would've been celebrating its 49th year.

Those who paid for space or have sent an application will be contacted with more details.

Additionally, the community is encouraged to send in ideas for alternate methods of celebration during this time via this link.

