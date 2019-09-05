ERIE, Mich. — People that live in lakeshore communities, do so for a love of the water, but they were feeling the woes of that Wednesday .

It's been a wild day by the water roads closed, homes nearly flooded, and a raging Lake Erie.



"The lake has been up so much these last few years that it doesn't take much of a northeast wind anymore to bring it up," said Charles Laderach, a Luna Pier resident.



Charles is just one of many who came to take in the Lake's power Wednesday afternoon in Luna Pier. From the howling wind, to whitecaps, and crashing waves.



"Even when she's angry she's beautiful," said Laderach.



Other's didn't enjoy the lake that much.



"In 19 years, we've never been flooded like this, ever," said Bill Barrand, a homeowner in Erie, Michigan.



Some parts of Bill’s neighborhood are covered in deep water. While there were mass amounts of standing water from Lake Erie, the sun was shining. The flooding was caused by the wind.



"You just kind of figure if it's over 20 mph or 25 mph of wind we're going to get flooded because the lake water is so high," said Barrand.



Bill said he just finished cleaning his yard and home from the third flood event of the year. Now even the ducks are taking up residence in his yard. He admits he's starting to get sick of continually cleaning up the mess.

"We're ready to move,” said Bill Barrand. “I'm retired and I'm ready to move."



While the waves mercilessly crash nearby neighbors say they are used to this, but they are hopeful for some brighter days ahead.



"It's mother nature, you know,” added Barrand. “What are you going to do? "



"It's really nothing new for us," said Charles Laderach.



The Lakeshore flood warning will continue until 8 a.m. Thursday, when our First Alert Meteorologists say the winds will shift.