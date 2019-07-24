TOLEDO, Ohio — In east Toledo, overgrown lots seem to be a common sight but rather than accepting the issue, a neighbor is taking matters into her own hands with the help of local teens.

Their work is remarkable, but they said it's not always easy getting their clean-up efforts cleaned up.



Monday though Friday, the sound of a lawnmower or a weed whacker is common in parts of east Toledo as Mary Wilson and her team of 16 teens work to clean up their neighborhood.



"The job was teach them how to do landscaping and beautification,” Mary Wilson said.“And at the same time teaching them neighborhood neatness counts and neighborhood pride."



They maintain abandoned and unattended lots and some are so overgrown the weeds are waist high. They mow, weed whack, trim trees and more - all while bagging and stacking what they clear as they go.



"Man it's an amazing feeling,” Keyvontae King, a 16-year-old who works alongside Wilson, said. “It's an amazing feeling to wake up every morning and then, I come out here on my days off and I just look at it and it just looks great compared to what it used to look like. "



The fields start as an eyesore, but together they transform the lot into a clear space. But while they do that, they leave behind a large pile of debris.

Debris that's now sitting on the corner of their streets they are working to beautify.



"We see the fruits of their labor and it's a discouragement when you have kids ask about how we going to get this stuff done,” Associate Pastor Richard L. Brown said.



Brown works at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church on Girard Street just across from where the group was working Tuesday. He said he feels the city neglects their neighborhood. That's why the church is working to connect with the community.

Wilson said she has tried to get city leaders to clean up her group's debris piles, but they have been slow moving. As the piles remain on the roads of the neighborhood, it frustrates those who worked to clean up the area.



"We did it already,” King said. “We got all the hard work out of the way, at least give us our credit. "



"We already paid for what we are asking you all to do in our tax money and all we want to do is see it work,” Wilson said. “We're not trying to black ball nobody, we not trying to put anybody out there on front street, we just want what we honestly have coming to us, city services."



The city spokesman said they work with Wilson regularly and believe this is a miscommunication as they have had several pickups for her this year and have crews scheduled to pick up the debris piles Wednesday.