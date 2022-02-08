Central Toledo event seeks to foster relationships between communities and first responders

National Night Out will feature games, activities, free food and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department and Toledo Fire & Rescue are joining forces to build relationships between community members and first responders.

National Night Out will take place on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Frederick Douglass Community Center in central Toledo on Indiana Avenue. Due to the pandemic, the event didn't happen in 2020 and 2021. For the first time since 2019, the afternoon of games and activities will be making its return.

Visitors can anticipate an afternoon full of planned activities for community members, both kids and adults alike. Some of the features included are free food, bouncy houses, children's activities, rock climbing, resource tables and demonstrations from the police and fire departments.

After seeing a number of Toledo youth lost to violence, organizers see this as the right event at the right time. National Night Out offers a chance for police officers and fire fighters to relax, socialize and participate in activities with community members.

Organizers hope the event will foster stronger relationships between Toledo's neighborhoods and the city's police and fire divisions.

The event is in partnership with Toledo Metroparks and the Toledo Lucas County Public Libraries.

For more information on National night out click here.

Connect with us on social media: