Point Place organization to hold annual donation drive with emphasis on storm recovery

In addition to Saturday's donation drive-thru, donations can be dropped off at certain locations the following week.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An annual donation drive in Point Place is returning for 2023, this time with special emphasis on helping the community recover from the June 15 storm during which an EF-2 tornado uprooted trees, damaged powerlines and caused damage to several buildings and homes.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, Mustard Seed Ministries of Point Place is accepting item and monetary donations to help the community as they continue to work on home repairs and storm clean up. During the drive-thru donation event, located at the Mustard Seed Outreach Ministry parking lot, organizers will accept non-perishable food items, health care items, household paper products and school supplies. Monetary donations will also be accepted.

The drive-thru donation event will take place at 5420 302nd St. Organizers ask that you enter the parking lot off of 303rd Street.

Those who cannot make the event can still make donations by dropping off items at the Mustard Seed Missionary on Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Donations can also be made to the Friendship Park Community Center or at any area church, organizers said.

