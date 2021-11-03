Mostly unoccupied shopping plaza outside downtown Toledo getting brand new life

Developers are hoping to fit as many shops in the plaza as possible and also have food trucks.

TOLEDO, Ohio — You might recognize the strip mall from driving down Bancroft St. At the same time, there's a good chance, you've never had a reason to stop there. Currently, only two businesses are in operation there.

But soon, the parking lot and stores could be filling up again.

Developers from Florida have been working to turn the quiet strip mall into something a little more lively.

Plans are still being finalized but, the developers are working with the Toledo Arts Commission and neighbors to develop the "Spirit of Toledo."

Steve Eaton, administrator at Special Kare N Learning Center, one of the two businesses still operating in the plaza, says they're excited about the future of the community and what it means for the city.

"This could be the mecca or the hub for great things to come for the city of Toledo," said Eaton.

The developers say they hope to fill the plaza up with as many shops as possible. The plan is to also have food trucks.

"This has been a ghost town for so long and people always coming by wondering what's next for this area what's next for this plaza," said Eaton. "Finally some life blood is being pumped into it and were excited about the future."

The plaza is now called the Toledo Walls Plaza and is located on Bancroft, near Franklin Ave.

We'll update you as soon as we learn more on when the plaza is expected to be completed.